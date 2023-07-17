AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 17TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 17TH: 58°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:46 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:41 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Widespread haze across the area Tuesday due to wildfire smoke. An Air Quality Alert is in place for all of the Twin Tiers until midnight Tuesday night. Rainfall also possible. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Quick wave of showers and isolated thunderstorms moves in for the evening and early overnight. Isolated strong thunderstorms possible with gusty winds and a downpour the main concerns. Drying out late. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

TOMORROW:

Wildfire smoke continues to impact the region through Tuesday. It’s recommended to limit outdoor strenuous activity, especially for those with health concerns. Cold front moves in bringing the chance for scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Best timing through midday, but it won’t be a washout. Highs into the low to mid 80s. Drying out for the overnight. Patchy fog through late. Lows near 60 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Wednesday is our best chances for a full 24 hours of dry conditions for the workweek. Highs into the low to mid 80s, then overnight lows nearing 60 degrees. Active weather returns Thursday through Saturday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day. High pressure builds in Sunday into early next week.

MONDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS EARLY

LOW: 63

TUESDAY: HAZY SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

