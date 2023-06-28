AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 28TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 28TH: 57°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – The wildfire smoke continues to move into the area Thursday. When does it exit. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds are on the decrease tonight as high pressure builds in. Lows tonight are in the mid 50s.

TOMORROW:

The wildfire smoke we dealt with today continues for Thursday and will give us a hazy sky. An Air Quality alert is in place for all of the Twin Tiers for Thursday. Those sensitive to poor air quality should limit time outdoors. Otherwise, it will be a quiet weather day with high pressure in control.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure moves out on Friday and winds change direction which will give us a break from the wildfire smoke. Winds will be out of the south on Friday which ushers in warm and humid air. This will allow showers and thunderstorms to develop late day. Showers and thunderstorms continue over the weekend as an area of low pressure moves through the region. Scattered showers continue into the beginning of next week. None of these days will be complete rainy days as the showers and thunderstorm activity remains scattered.

Have a great night!

THURSDAY: HAZY SUN

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. LATE DAY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

