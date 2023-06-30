AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 30TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 30TH: 57°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Poor air quality continued today. When do we see improvements? More details below:

TONIGHT:

Showers and thunderstorms linger early tonight. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy and see lows in the mid 60s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday starts off dry but mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon through the early overnight. Some of these thunderstorms on Saturday could be strong to severe with the main threats being strong winds and heavy rain. Sunday is more active with widespread showers throughout the day and some thunderstorm potential for late day.

NEXT WEEK:

We stay active into the start of next week with showers and thunderstorms on Monday. We start to dry out Tuesday and Wednesday with some sunshine returning. An isolated shower is possible on Tuesday. By the end of the week, we are really feeling that summer heat and humidity. Thursday is a dry day but showers are quick to return on Friday.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 67

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. HOT & HUMID

HIGH: 92 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

