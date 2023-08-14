AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 14TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 14TH: 57°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:14 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:10 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers and thunderstorms move in tonight. When do we dry out? Details below:

TODAY:

Clouds continue to filter in this morning but most of the day will be dry. Showers and thunderstorms do not develop until we go into the late evening and into tonight.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, widespread showers move in and some thunderstorms are possible. The main concern tonight is heavy rain. General rain accumulation looks to be 1-2 inches with localized higher amounts. Localized flash flooding is possible in poor drainage areas.

TOMORROW:

Showers and thunderstorms remain isolated to scattered on Tuesday. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.

REST OF THE WEEK:

By Wednesday and Thursday, we turn mainly dry with just stray showers lingering. The chance for showers then returns for Friday but we dry out just in time for the weekend. Both days this weekend are mostly sunny with seasonable temperatures.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW : 60

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 79 LOW : 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 84 LOW : 62

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

