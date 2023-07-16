AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 16th: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 16th: 58°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:46 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:41 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – An Air Quality Alert will be in effect throughout Monday with active weather in the afternoon. When will fair weather return? Details below:

TONIGHT:

We start to get a lot drier for the overnight. We will be mostly clear throughout the night, with some more wildfire smoke coming in. So, widespread haze will be possible starting after midnight tonight. Temperatures will drop into the lower sixties.

MONDAY:

Widespread haze will be with us throughout the day. But as we get into the afternoon and evening, shower and storm chances will start to filter in. Temperatures will rise to the mid eighties.

REST OF WORK WEEK: Showers and storms will continue into Tuesday, primarily in the morning. After that, we start to dry out again. It will be cooler, with highs in the low eighties. We stay dry for midweek on Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near eighty. Chances for showers and storms return for Thursday into Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid eighties.

WEEKEND: Showers and storms again linger into Saturday. Highs will fall into the upper seventies to near eighty. We dry up though on Sunday to end the weekend. Highs near eighty.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: CHANCE SCT’D. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: MOSLTY SUNNY

HIGH: 80