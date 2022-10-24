AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 24TH: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 24TH: 36°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:12 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – After a wet start to the day, will we dry out? Details below:

TODAY:

A band of showers is starting our day due to an area of low pressure located off the East Coast. An area of high pressure is trying to build in today. This will lead to a decrease in showers this morning but a stray shower remains possible throughout the day. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy. Above average temperatures continue for today.

TONIGHT:

Mild temperatures overnight as we stay mostly cloudy. A stray shower remains possible due to that area of low pressure located off the East Coast.

TOMORROW:

Tuesday is pretty much a repeat of Monday. It is going to be a mostly cloudy day with stray showers possible throughout the day. We also see above average temperatures again.

REST OF THE WEEK:

More scattered activity arrives Wednesday with a cold front. This cold front will also put an end to our above average temperatures. We are cooler heading into the end of the week with dry weather returning. We stay dry into the weekend and near average temperature wise.

Have a great day!

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

