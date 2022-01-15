Another cold night before our first winter storm moves in Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 15TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 15TH: 16°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:02 PM

It was a very cold day across the Twin Tiers with negative wind chills. Very cold conditions continue tonight with negative temperatures but a break from the winds. Light winds tonight with mostly clear conditions. Sunshine returns for Sunday with an area of high pressure in control. This will be short-lived as clouds increase late afternoon. The cloud cover is ahead of our winter storm. Snow arrives early evening and we continue to deal with snow overnight Sunday into Monday. As we head into Monday morning, a southeasterly wind is going to try to bring warm air into the region. A wintry mix is possible Monday morning as a result of this warmer air. Snow is quick to return as we head into Monday afternoon with colder area moving in behind the winter storm. Due to the incoming winter storm, winter weather alerts have been issued. These alerts are in effect from Sunday afternoon until Monday afternoon. A winter weather advisory is in place for Tioga (PA) county, Steuben county is under a winter storm warning, and Chemung and Schuyler county are currently under a winter storm watch.

As the winter storm exits Monday night, a wind direction change occurs. Winds out of the northwest bring in colder air and lake-effect snow showers for early Tuesday. Drier conditions return Tuesday afternoon but it stays below average temperature wise. A week system moves in Wednesday bringing the chance for rain/snow showers. Temperatures rebound to near 40 on Wednesday. For Thursday, temperatures are back in the 20s for highs and lingering snow showers are possible.

Heading into the end of the workweek and beginning of the weekend, it gets very cold again with single digit lows. We stay dry Friday and Saturday but also mostly cloudy.

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, PM SNOW

HIGH: 28 LOW: 25

MONDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW WITH A CHANCE FOR A MIX, WINDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 23 LOW: 9

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW/RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 23 LOW: 3

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, COLD

HIGH: 19 LOW: 1

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 10

