AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 1st: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 1st: 19°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:46 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Another cool and cloudy overnight with sunshine returning tomorrow. It also be warmer for your Tuesday with highs back to above average. More details below:

TONIGHT:

It will be cool and dry for the overnight behind the flurry chances we saw earlier in the day. Skies will remain cloudy out there with lows in the mid twenties with a breeze from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Clouds will decrease early in the day on Tuesday to mostly sunny. It will be a lovely day as highs reach near forty. Winds will come from the west at around 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Clouds return as we get into midweek on Wedensday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper thirties to near forty. A cold front moves in late Wednesday bringing in cooler air and snow chances on Thursday. Highs will fall to the low to mid thirties on Thursday. We dry out on Friday as skies decrease to partly cloudy. It will still be chilly though, with highs in the mid thirties. Clouds will be on the increase back to mostly cloudy on Saturday to start off the weekend. Highs remain in the mid thirties as another front moves through. Behind the front will bring in more snow on Sunday to end the weekend. Skies will be mainly cloudy with highs in the mid thirties.

NEXT WEEK:

Clouds decrease throughout the night, but will move back in for the day on Monday. Therefore, skies will be partly cloudy on Monday with highs in the mid thirties.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 36