AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 10TH: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 10TH: 31°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:51 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunshine returns yet again today but rain moves in tomorrow. How much rain will we see? Details below:

TODAY:

Quiet weather yet again today with an area of high pressure in control. This area of high pressure is moving out today but is also giving us a southerly wind. Winds out of the south will be breezy and usher in warmer air. Temperatures reach above average today for our highs.

TONIGHT:

Changes move in for tonight as clouds increase ahead of the remnants of Nicole for Friday. Due to conditions turning mostly cloudy, we do not see temperatures drop that much. This results in mild temperatures that will be well above average tonight.

TOMORROW:

Active weather is in the forecast for Friday and it is a day we are watching. A cold front moves in tomorrow and plenty of moisture surges in from the South as the remnants of Nicole move in. The combination of the two will result in widespread rain and it will be heavy at times. Rain enters the area late morning on Friday and continues into Friday night. Some isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Rain totals look to range from 1-3 inches across the area and localized flash flooding is possible. Winds will also be breezy for the day. As for temperatures, they remain above average.

THIS WEEKEND:

Rain tapers off early Saturday morning but showers linger for the remainder of the day. For the weekend, the real story is going to be the cooler air entering the region behind the cold front. Temperatures drop below average and we see more of a lake-effect set-up going into Sunday. Due to temperatures, some snow showers are possible on Sunday and accumulation is possible. This will mainly be in Steuben county where higher elevations could pick up totals near 1 inch while others across parts of the Southern Tier just see a dusting.

NEXT WEEK:

Cooler air and below average temperatures hold for the beginning and middle of next week. Stubborn clouds hold as well. Monday and Tuesday are dry before an area of low pressure moves in Wednesday. Showers return as a result of that area of low pressure.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY, BREEZY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, AM RAIN/PM SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

