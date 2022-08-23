AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 23RD: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 23RD: 56°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:23 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:56 PM

Happy Tuesday! Patchy dense fog is starting our day but will lift by mid-morning. Aside from the fog, we are mostly cloudy and stray showers are moving through. More showers and isolated thunderstorms develop this afternoon and into the evening. As for temperatures, we reach near 80 today and are humid. Overnight, clouds decrease and we dry out. An area of high pressure builds in. This area of high pressure continues for Wednesday as we are mostly sunny and dry. Temperatures are also in the mid 80s and we are comfortable humidity wise. Thursday is the same story with some sunshine and dry weather. Highs reach the upper 80s but we are still comfortable humidity wise.

Friday is when the muggy conditions return and temperatures are in the low to mid 80s. A weak cold front enters the area for the end of the week bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms. High pressure is quick to return for this weekend with mostly sunny conditions on Saturday. Temperatures are in the low 80s for the start of the weekend. For Sunday and Monday, we see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a slight chance for a shower both days but most look to stay dry. Any shower we see will be on the isolated side. Highs also increase into the upper 80s both days with muggy conditions.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: ISO. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS LATE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

