AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 15TH: 72°
AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 15TH: 45°
FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:43 AM
FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:25 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunshine returns today. How long does it last? Details below:
TODAY:
Sunshine is with us again today and temperatures are close to average.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, temperatures stay mild with clouds building in. We turn mostly cloudy overnight and stray showers move in late tonight and into early tomorrow.
TOMORROW:
More widespread showers arrive late day Saturday with some isolated thunderstorms possible. Localized downpours cannot be ruled out. All of this active weather is associated with a cold front. We dry out Saturday night and clouds decrease.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Sunshine returns Sunday and we stay dry. A quiet weather pattern sets up going into next week with sunshine every day. Temperatures also increase by midweek and for the end of the week as we see a warming trend.
Have an amazing day!
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS
HIGH: 73 LOW: 53
SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS
HIGH: 68 LOW: 47
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 76 LOW: 45
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 72 LOW: 46
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 78 LOW: 50
WEDNESDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 81 LOW: 51
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 79 LOW: 50
