AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 21ST: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 21ST: 48°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:07 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunshine continues today with seasonable temperatures. When is our next chance for rain? Details below:

TODAY:

It is quite the foggy start to the day. This fog will lift by mid to late morning. Aside from the fog, it will be a mostly sunny day with seasonable temperatures.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly clear and fog develops again late tonight.

TOMORROW:

Clouds do start to increase on Friday ahead of a potentially unsettled weekend.

REST OF THE WEEK:

There is some model disagreement on how much rain we see this weekend. Both days look to have the potential for showers and generally will be a cloudy weekend. Drier weather returns for Monday and we are mostly sunny. Clouds do increase going into midweek but we continue to be mainly dry.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLEAR

HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

