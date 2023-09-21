AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 21ST: 74°
AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 21ST: 48°
THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:54 AM
THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:07 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunshine continues today with seasonable temperatures. When is our next chance for rain? Details below:
TODAY:
It is quite the foggy start to the day. This fog will lift by mid to late morning. Aside from the fog, it will be a mostly sunny day with seasonable temperatures.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, we are mostly clear and fog develops again late tonight.
TOMORROW:
Clouds do start to increase on Friday ahead of a potentially unsettled weekend.
REST OF THE WEEK:
There is some model disagreement on how much rain we see this weekend. Both days look to have the potential for showers and generally will be a cloudy weekend. Drier weather returns for Monday and we are mostly sunny. Clouds do increase going into midweek but we continue to be mainly dry.
Have an amazing day!
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 72 LOW: 40
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLEAR
HIGH: 73 LOW: 49
SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 68 LOW: 50
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 71 LOW: 51
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 71 LOW: 49
TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY
HIGH: 68 LOW: 48
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY.
HIGH: 67 LOW: 47
