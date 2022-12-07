AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 7TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 7TH: 25°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Scattered showers are on and off today. When do we dry out? Details below:

TODAY:

Weather on repeat today as we deal with the same cold front today. This cold front is leading to scattered showers on and off throughout the day with overcast conditions. The good news is that the cold front exits by late day. Temperatures will be well above average today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, temperatures remain above average. Clouds hold strong tonight and stray lingering showers are possible.

TOMORROW:

We are dry for Thursday and temperatures are closer to average. This is due to a northwest wind ushering in cold air but also lake-effect clouds, so we hold onto the clouds into Thursday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

There have been some changes for the end of the week. The area of low pressure that was expected to impact us looks to stay more to the south of our area. This means we stay dry but we do still see some clouds from this. Limited sunshine is expected through the end of the week and some broken cloud cover is the case for Saturday. Showers do not return until Sunday with a weak disturbance passing through the area bringing rain and snow showers that will be temperature dependent. Showers may linger into Monday. For Tuesday, we are dry but we hang onto the clouds.

Have a great day!

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

MONDAY: CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

