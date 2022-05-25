AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 25TH: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 25TH : 46°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:38 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:31 PM

Happy Wednesday! Cloudy conditions welcome our day and we stay mostly cloudy for our Wednesday. Today will be a dry day as well with temperatures reaching the mid 70s. Overnight, we remain dry and mostly cloudy. Lows are in the low to mid 50s. Thursday is another dry day and we turn cloudy. These clouds are ahead of our next weather maker. A warm front lifts northward Thursday night and brings rain showers overnight. These showers continue for Friday. Rain showers hold throughout Friday with isolated thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and into the overnight hours on Friday.

For the weekend, showers linger Saturday morning with a passing shower still possible in the afternoon. Saturday will not be a washout. Some sunshine returns for Sunday as we see a mix of sun and clouds. A warming trend really kicks off starting Sunday. We are near 80 on Sunday and then in the 80s on Monday and Tuesday. Partial sunshine continues for Memorial Day and Tuesday. Stubborn clouds do linger for those days and that is why we only see partial sunshine.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY, CHANCE T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

