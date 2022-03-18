AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 18TH: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 18TH: 23°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:17 PM

Today is a quiet weather day before our next weather maker moves in. High pressure in control this morning allowing for us to stay dry and mainly clear. We see sunshine as we head throughout the day with spring-like temperatures. Highs today rise near 70. Changes move in this evening as clouds build in from the West and rain showers move in overnight. This active weather is associated with a warm front that brings those rain showers and the potential for rumbles of thunder. The warm front keeps temperatures mild overnight as we only drop into the low 50s. More active weather is expected for Saturday. Multiple rounds of rain showers move through during the day on Saturday as a cold front moves in. During the afternoon and evening, the cold front moves through and there is the potential for thunderstorms that could be strong to severe. Main threats from any strong to severe storms will be small hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain.

Conditions start to settle down overnight Saturday as showers just linger into early Sunday. We dry out Sunday morning but stubborn clouds are with us throughout the day. Clouds decrease Sunday night.

Monday is a mostly sunny day but clouds increase late day Monday and there is a slight chance for showers. Tuesday is a dry but mostly cloudy day. Our next chance for showers moves in late day Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves in. Shower chances hold for Thursday as well.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, TURNING CLOUDY LATE. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM POSSIBLE. BREEZY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: LINGERING RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS. MAINLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE LATE DAY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 32

