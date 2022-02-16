Areal Flood Watch issued for the Southern Tier from Thursday morning until Friday evening

Forecast Discussion

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Forecast Discussion

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING…

  • WHAT: Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams may occur.
  • WHERE: A portion of central New York, including the following areas, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern
    Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tioga (NY), Tompkins and Yates.
  • WHEN: From Thursday morning through Friday evening.
  • IMPACTS: Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. A half inch to inch of rainfall is also forecast, with more possible in higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County. The peak time for both rain and snowmelt will be Thursday afternoon through Thursday night, though any resulting flood problems may linger through Friday. Significant rises in streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and possible ice jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur, flooding can quickly result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

215 Wx Beijing ELM
Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now