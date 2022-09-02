AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 2ND: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 2ND: 54°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:40 PM

High pressure in place for the end of the workweek. Staying dry with high clouds overhead Friday evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Dry start to the weekend, but with increasing clouds. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 80s. Increasing moisture and heat setting the stage for isolated showers and thunderstorms late day Saturday. Scattered rainfall then possible for the overnight, best chances in the Finger Lakes. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Cold front pushes in Sunday. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns, best timing in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Boundary stalls over the region Sunday night into Monday and a wave of low pressure along this boundary bringing widespread rainfall to the area. Potential for excessive rainfall through the first half of Monday, which brings the concern for isolated flash flooding. Highs Labor Day in the low to mid 70s. Showers may linger Tuesday before high pressure builds in by midweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: STAYING DRY WITH HIGH CLOUDS

LOW: 56

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. ISO. AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER THEN DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

