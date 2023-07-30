AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 30th: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 30th: 58°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:58 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:29 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Below average conditions with some showers will be with us to start off the work week. When will warmer air return? Details below:

TONIGHT:

A slight chance for a shower will be with us for the evening. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid fifties.

MONDAY:

We start off the new work week sunny, but clouds move in giving way to isolated shower chances in the afternoon and evening. Highs will rise to the mid seventies.

REST OF WORK WEEK:

Showers will linger into Tuesday as we continue to cool off. Then warmer and drier air moves in for midweek on Wednesday. We see chances for showers returning Thursday afternoon and evening with highs in the mid eighties. Then we see showers and storms possible to end the work week on Friday.

WEEKEND:

We dry off for the weekend. Saturday will have partly cloudy skies, and we will clear to mostly sunny for Sunday. Temperatures will sit in the lower eighties.

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW : 49

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW : 56

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW : 63

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 83