AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 24TH: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 24TH: 25°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:24 PM

Rain showers are welcoming our day but will not be the case throughout the whole day. Drier air moves in late morning and clouds break apart a bit. Broken cloud cover with us this afternoon with stray showers possible. Our next chance for rain showers moves in tonight as an area of low pressure moves up the East Coast. These rain showers move through early overnight. Aside from the showers, we see mostly cloudy conditions. Broken cloud cover starts our day on Friday with stray showers lingering. Active weather continues as we head into Friday afternoon with isolated light showers being possible. Lake-enhancement adds in more moisture and allows for more scattered showers Friday night. As temperatures drop Friday night, some wet snowflakes may try to mix in.

Rain and snow showers move through on Saturday and will be light. Temperatures also lower as we head throughout the weekend. We are back into the 30s on Sunday with a chance for snow showers. We stay in the 30s on Monday and showers linger early in the day. Drier weather returns for Tuesday and we rise back into the 40s for highs. Shower chances are quick to return for Wednesday but we get into the upper 40s.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: CLOUDY AM, BROKEN CLOUDS PM. DAYTIME STRAY SHOWER, PM CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 15

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter