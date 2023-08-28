AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 28TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 28TH: 56°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:28 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:48 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Isolated showers stick around Monday evening and early overnight. More rainfall possible into midweek, but relief is in sight. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Isolated showers around for the evening and overnight, but additional rainfall staying light. Mostly to partly cloudy and patchy fog through late. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

TOMORROW:

Weak disturbance brings the chance for a pop-up shower and isolated thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon and early evening. Rainfall during the day will stay light, if any at all. Highs into the mid to upper 70s. Cold front moves through overnight, which increases our chance for rainfall. Potential for pockets of heavy rainfall, which will need to be monitored for flooding concerns. Lows near 60 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A round of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible Wednesday as frontal boundary passes through. Again, the day will not a be washout. Cooler than average with highs near 70 degrees. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. High pressure builds in Thursday and looks to last through the weekend. Sunshine returns along with dry conditions, only a slight chance for rainfall Sunday. Temperatures warming into early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: ISOLATED SHOWERS. MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY & PATCHY FOG

LOW: 62

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 60

