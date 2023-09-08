AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 8TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 8TH: 52°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:30 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Active weather continues for the end of the workweek and on repeat for the weekend. Rainfall coming along with cooler temperatures, though. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Isolated showers and thunderstorms for the evening and early overnight. Another push of moisture late allowing for scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder, but coming to an end by sunrise. Fog and clouds continue. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEEKEND:

Active weather continues for the weekend. Slow moving boundary almost stalled over the region will be the focal point for moisture. Isolated to spotty rainfall during the day Saturday, then chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. One-and-off again rainfall around Sunday. Potential for excessive rainfall this weekend. Isolated flooding is a concern. Isolated strong wind gusts also a possibility, but limited sunshine should help limit this. Highs both days into the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows into the 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Few showers around early Monday, but there will be more dry time otherwise. Highs into the 70s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms increases for midweek. Highs next week mainly into the 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: ISOLATED TO SCATTERED RAINFALL. MOSTLY CLOUDY & PATCHY FOG

LOW: 62

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 61

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

