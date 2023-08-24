AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 24TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 24TH: 56°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:24 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:55 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Light rainfall, cloudy and cool for Thursday. Chance for showers and a few thunderstorms continues for the end of the workweek and lingers for the start of the weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Spotty light showers for the evening and early overnight. Chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms increases after midnight and for the predawn hours. Potential for heavy rainfall and isolated strong wind gusts during this time. Cloudy through late and lows in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW:

Scattered rainfall continues Friday as a frontal system moves through the region. Late day breaks in clouds, warm and humid. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Break in rainfall for the late overnight. Fog develops and temperatures drop into the low to mid 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Weak front moves through Saturday with limited moisture. Chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms returns for the afternoon and evening, but it won’t be a washout. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Drying out for the overnight. Lows into the low to mid 50s. High pressure keeping us mainly dry Sunday and Monday, but a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out. Chance for showers returns Monday night and midweek before high pressure builds back into the region.

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

LOW: 65

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

