AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 6TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 6TH: 53°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:38 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:33 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Summer heat and humidity stays strong this week, but a gradually cooling down into the weekend. Active weather also the case. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear to partly cloudy for the overnight. Stray rainfall possible into Steuben County and the Finger Lakes, but most staying dry. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Frontal system moves into the region Thursday. Chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms returns for the afternoon and evening hours. Potential for heavy rainfall and isolated strong wind gusts with any thunderstorm that develops. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. Chance for additional showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Active weather continues for the end of the workweek and this weekend. Slow moving boundary almost stalled over the region will be the focal point for moisture. Multiple rounds of rainfall through the weekend. Thunderstorms may produce excessive rainfall, which brings the concern for isolated flooding. Isolated strong wind gusts also possible with any stronger thunderstorms that develop. Otherwise, gradual cooling trend with highs this weekend closer to average for this time of the year and early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY. STRAY RAINFALL POSSIBLE

LOW: 65

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

