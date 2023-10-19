AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 19TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 19TH: 38°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:20 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Next frontal system moves in for the end of the workweek. Chance for rainfall increases by late day Friday, then on-and-off again showers this weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Upper-level moisture in place keeping stubborn clouds overhead for the overnight. Stray shower possible late, but best chances staying to our west. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

TOMORROW:

Break in clouds early Friday, then giving way to a mainly cloudy sky for the afternoon. Winds out of the south 10-20 mph for the afternoon. Highs near 60 degrees. Increasing winds and moisture by late day. Chance for showers increases by mid afternoon, sweeping through the Twin Tiers from west to east through the evening. Scattered showers around for the overnight, coming along with the potential to be heavy at times. Lows near 50 degrees.

WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK:

Low pressure providing wrap around moisture this weekend. On-and-off again showers stick around both Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, mainly cloudy, windy and cooler. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 50s, then lows near 40 degrees. Highs Sunday near 50 degrees, then overnight lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. High pressure builds in early next week, which will provide quiet weather. Warming trend takes us into midweek.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 31

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram