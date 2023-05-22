AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 22ND: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 22ND: 46°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:28 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Beautiful start to the workweek. Dry Monday, but chance for rainfall in the near future. Details below:

TONIGHT:

High pressure providing a quiet overnight. Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

TUESDAY:

High pressure the main influence on the region, but a weak wave moves in for the afternoon. Potential for spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms, but not everyone will see rainfall. While nothing severe is expected, an isolated strong thunderstorm is possible with gusty winds. Mostly to partly sunny, otherwise, and warm. Highs into the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Drying out for the overnight. Partly to mostly clear with fog possible. Lows near 50 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Wednesday is the best chances for rainfall this week as a strong cold front moves through midday. Showers and thunderstorms become likely with this cold front. While nothing severe is expected, an isolated strong thunderstorm is possible with gusty winds. Highs near 70 degrees. A stronger northwest wind ushers cold temperatures in for the overnight. Rainfall tapers for the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. If winds subside for the overnight, then patchy frost is possible into Thursday morning. Coldest day of the week is Thursday thanks to the cold front. Highs near 60 degrees with a strong north wind. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Again, if winds subside for the overnight, then patchy frost is possible into Friday morning. Warming trend takes us into the weekend. Chance for stray rainfall returns Sunday into next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 45

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: HIGH CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram