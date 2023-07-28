AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 28TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 28TH: 58°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:56 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:31 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Hot and humid today, but relief is in sight. Next chance for rainfall also in the near future. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds Friday evening into the overnight. Isolated shower and thunderstorm possible before midnight. Chance for scattered rainfall into the predawn hours, best chances into northeast Pennsylvania. Broken clouds and humid. Lows near 70 degrees.

THIS WEEKEND:

Showers and thunderstorms redevelop for midday Saturday. Potential for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty wind, hail and heavy rain possible. Cooler, but still humid, with highs into the low 80s. Drying out through sunset. Lows near 60 degrees. Feeling more comfortable Sunday with dry air in place. Most of us staying dry under a mostly to partly sunny sky, but isolated showers possible in the late day and overnight. Highs Sunday nearing 80 degrees, then overnight lows into the low to mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK:

Weak wave brings a chance for showers Monday, best chances to the north of the Twin Tiers. Otherwise, high pressure keeps us quiet through midweek. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Chance for rainfall returns for the end of the workweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE RAINFALL

LOW: 70

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. MOST STAYING DRY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. MOST STAYING DRY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW : 48

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW : 54

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 84 LOW : 62

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram