AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 31ST: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 31ST: 28°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:52 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:32 PM

Cold front moving through the region Thursday bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms to the area from afternoon through the early evening hours. Severe weather threat coming to an end before 6 pm, but spotty showers linger late. Mostly cloudy with patchy fog as winds subside. Lows near 40 degrees.

Thursday’s cold front leads to a drop in temperatures for the end of the workweek. Highs Friday near 40 degrees in the morning, then dropping through the 30s for the afternoon. Northwest wind 10-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph at times setting us up for colder temperatures, but also lake-enhanced showers. Precipitation type will stay mainly rain, but higher elevations may see light snow pellets mixing in. Drying out overnight. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

High pressure providing a quiet start to the weekend. Sunshine returns along with seasonable temperatures. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees. Increasing clouds for the overnight. Lows near 30 degrees. Chance for light showers returns Sunday along with windy conditions. Highs into the low to mid 40s. Most of Monday and Tuesday staying dry with the exception of a few showers possible overnight. Active weather returns for midweek.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 32

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter