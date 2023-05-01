AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 1ST: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 1ST: 39°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:04 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:06 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Low pressure impacting the region. Active weather continues into midweek, but relief is in sight. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Scattered to stray showers continue for the evening and overnight. High elevations may see snow mixing in with rain showers, but staying light. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

TUESDAY:

Low pressure impacts the region for most of the workweek. Scattered showers again likely Tuesday. Isolated thunderstorms also possible, along with small hail or graupel. Cloudy, cool and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. High elevations may see snow mixing in with rain showers as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s for lows.

REST OF THE WORKWEEK

Tuesday’s weather on repeat for Wednesday. Scattered showers, breezy, cloudy and cool. Highs near 50 degrees. Overnight lows again mid to upper 30s. Low pressure slowly moves out for the end of the workweek. While chance for showers continues through Friday, we will have a gradual drying and warming trend. High pressure builds in for the weekend providing pleasant weather.

MONDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS LINGER. CLOUDY & FOG

LOW: 40

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 44

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 46

