AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 31ST: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 31ST: 34°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:39 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:03 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cooler than average into midweek with showers possible through Wednesday. Sunshine in the near future, though. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Mainly dry evening, then chance for stray showers overnight. Higher elevations and grassy surfaces may pick up a quick dusting of snowfall, but it won’t stick around for long. Lows near freezing.

TOMORROW:

Chance for lake-enhanced showers through Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise, broken clouds and cool. Highs into the low to mid 40s. Drying out for the evening with decreasing clouds into the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure providing a dry end to the workweek under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Some sunshine helping to warm us up. Highs Thursday near 50 degrees, then highs Friday in the mid to upper 50s. Slight chance for rainfall to start the weekend. Chance for rainfall increases slightly Sunday and continues next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: AM STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

