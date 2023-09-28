AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 28TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 28TH: 45°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:55 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Change of scenery for the end of the workweek as low pressure impacts the region. Sunshine quick to return, though. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Upper-level moisture from low pressure to our south builds into the region through the evening. Increasing clouds into the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TOMORROW:

Low pressure riding along the coast brings the chance for rainfall, best chances for our eastern counties. Otherwise, mainly cloudy for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Stubborn clouds stick around for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure builds into the region this weekend. Decreasing clouds Saturday morning and sunshine the case for the afternoon. Warming up with the help of sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Mainly clear with valley fog overnight. Lows nearing 50 degrees. Lots of sunshine in store for us Sunday. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees, above average for this time of the year. Staying mild next week. High pressure in place providing quiet conditions.

THURSDAY NIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY

LOW: 54

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram