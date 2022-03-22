AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 22ND: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 22ND: 24°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:22 PM

High pressure in control Wednesday, but moving out of the region overnight. Upper-level moisture moving into the region leading to increasing upper-level clouds for the evening. Building low-level clouds then for the overnight, but most of the area continues to stay dry. Slight chance for a shower mainly into western New York. Lows near 40 degrees.

Chance for spotty light showers returns by late day Wednesday. Otherwise, cloudy and windy conditions. Winds out of the south/southeast 10-20 mph. Highs into the mid to upper 40s, near average for this time of the year. Chance for scattered showers increases for the late evening and overnight. Downpour possible, but overall rainfall will not be a concern. Lows near 40 degrees.

Stray shower early Thursday, but most of the day staying dry with a few breaks in cloud cover. Highs back into the mid to upper 50s. Chance for showers returns for the overnight and lows again near 40 degrees. On-and-off again rain chances continuing Friday and for the weekend. Again, overall rainfall staying light. Limited sunshine and breezy. Highs both days near 50 degrees. We could see a little snow mix in for the overnights with lows near freezing. Showers may linger early Sunday and early next week with a breezy northwest in favor of lake-enhancement. Cooler with highs near 40 degrees. Slightly warmer into midweek.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. AM STRAY SHOWER, PM CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 20

