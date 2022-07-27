AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 27TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 27TH: 58°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:55 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:32 PM

Warm front lifting into the region Wednesday evening. Spotty to isolated rainfall returns Wednesday evening and overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Cold front moves in Thursday bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Best timing for rainfall in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy west/southwest winds ushering heat and moisture into the region. Warm and humid for the afternoon with highs into the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Another cold front passes Friday morning into the afternoon bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Best chances look to be in the Northern Tier and farther south and east. Highs Friday near 80 degrees. Drying out with decreasing clouds through the second half of the day. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. High pressure builds into the region for the weekend providing quiet conditions. A slight warming trend returns Sunday into early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

LOW: 55

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 57

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

