AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 27TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 27TH: 15°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:16 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Weak disturbance brings a chance for showers Friday night. Chance for showers increases later this weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

A weak disturbance moves in for the overnight. Chance for showers returns around midnight and continues into the start of the weekend. Overall snowfall staying light. Turning windy with gusts over 20 mph possible. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Lingering stray shower to flurries Friday, but most of the area finally getting a break from showers. We could also finally see a break in the cloud cover, but it will be short lived. Breezy southwest winds for the afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 30s. Weak system moves in Friday night, bringing light snow showers. Overnight lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Showers may linger Saturday. Again, any snowfall staying light. Dry air filters in for the afternoon, allowing for some breaks in cloud cover. Highs near 40 degrees. Winds slowly subside through the day. Clouds overhead for the overnight. Mainly dry overnight and lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Snow and rain showers return for Sunday. At this vantage point, overall snowfall looks to stay light as this will be a mainly rain event. Rain also stays light and it won’t be an all day rain event. Highs near 40 degrees. Showers taper for the evening, but a stray snow shower possible overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Chance for snow showers Monday, but staying light. Flurries linger into midweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS POSSIBLE LATE & WINDY

LOW: 26

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FLURRIES POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FLURRIES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FLURRIES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 24 LOW: 8

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 24 LOW: 11

