AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 5th: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 5th: 25°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Chances for flurries will continue into the overnight and into midweek as temperatures drop into the thirties. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Snow flurries will be possible as we continue into the evening and overnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as lows drop into the upper twenties. Otherwise, our area will be calm.

WEDNESDAY:

Snow flurry chances into midweek on Wednesday primarily in the afternoon and evening. Highs will warm to the upper thirties. Snow accumulation of less than half an inch will be possible.

REST OF THE WEEK:

More chances for wintry mix moves in for Thursday. It will be warmer out there too with highs in the lower forties. We dry out for Friday to end the work week as temperatures continue to increase. We warm to the lower fifties on Friday along with mostly cloudy skies. Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the mid fifties. Scattered showers move back in as we end the weekend on Sunday. It will warm again with highs in the mid fifties.

NEW WORK WEEK:

Then a cold front moves in on Monday to start off the new work week bringing in cooler air. Showers continue with highs falling to the mid forties. Showers continue into Tuesday with highs in the low to mid forties.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COOLER

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. WARMER

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43