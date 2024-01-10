AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 10th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 10th: 16°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:55 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Chances for snow continue into the second half of the work week. Then another low pressure system moves in this weekend. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Stray flurries will still be possible for the overnight. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy as lows drop to near thirty. It will be calmer tonight with a breeze from the west only at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY:

Chances for snow will continue into Thursday for the second half of the work week. Highs will reach near forty with a breeze from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A stray chance for a flurry will be possible in the morning on Friday, but more chances move in late in the day as another system moves into our region. Highs on Friday will be near forty again.Snow and rain will be possible on Saturday. We will see rain early in the day as temperatures will decrease throughout the day behind the low pressure system. Then we switch back to snow. Highs on Saturday again near forty. Much cooler air will be with us behind the low. Chances for snow will be with us on Sunday with highs only in the upper twenties.

NEXT WEEK:

For MLK Day, highs will still be in the upper twenties along with chances for snow. As we get into mid week, we will still see chances for snow on Tuesday as highs fall to the mid twenties. Then we dry out on Wednesday for midweek. Highs in the lower twenties along with mainly cloudy conditions.

THURSDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: LATE SNOW THEN RAIN. WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: RAIN/SNOW. BREEZY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 27 LOW: 16

MONDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 27 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 24 LOW: 11

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 22