AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 3rd: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 3rd: 18°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:48 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) -Chances for snow move in overnight and into the morning before sunshine returns in the afternoon. Then we see more snow chances this weekend. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Skies will be mainly cloudy for the overnight with chances for some flurries primarily after midnight. It will be a bit warmer with lows dropping into the upper twenties to near thirty.

THURSDAY:

Chances for snow continue into Thursday morning. After that, clouds will begin in clear out and we will have sunshine in the afternoon and evening. It will be chilly, behind a cold front that moves through in the morning, with highs in the low to mid thirties.

REST OF THE WEEK:

There will be a mix of clouds and sun on Friday to end the work week. It will still be chilly with highs only in the low to mid thirties. We will be cloudy for your Saturday to start off the weekend. Chances for snow will move in late in the afternoon and into the evening. Accumulation will be possible with highs in the mid thirties. Snow will continue into the morning on Sunday. Then we begin to dry out in the afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy though with highs in the mid thirties.

NEXT WEEK:

Clouds break on Monday to start off the new work week. Skies will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper thirties. Chances for rain and snow will move in starting on Tuesday morning. We start off the snow and will turn to rain when we warm up with highs in the upper thirties to near forty. Rain and snow will continue into Wednesday for midweek. It will be warmer with highs in the lower forties.

THURSDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 42