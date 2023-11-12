AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 12th: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 12th: 31°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:51 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Chilly and clear overnight with showers late on Monday. After that, we dry up for midweek. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Another chilly night is on tap for our region. Lows will drop into the mid twenties along with some mostly clear and calm conditions.

MONDAY:

We will be overall nice for your Monday to start off the new work week. Showers will begin to be possible later in the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the low to mid fifties under partly cloudy skies.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Stray showers and flurries will be possible for the overnight and into Tuesday morning. After that clouds will decrease to mostly sunny. It will be cooler with highs near fifty on Tuesday. A mix of clouds and sun will be with us on Wednesday for midweek. It will be warmer with highs in the upper fifites. We reach near sixty on Thursday along with mostly sunny skies. Then showers return for Friday to end the work week as a cold front approaches. Highs fall to the upper fifites to near sixty. Showers continue into Saturday as the cold front moves in. Highs fall to the lower fifties. We dry out once we get into the end of the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper forties.

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: DRYING OUT. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 48