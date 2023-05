AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 24TH: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 24TH: 47°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:30 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Shower chances on the increase today. When do we dry out? Details below:

TODAY:

Sunshine is starting our day but clouds increase late morning and early afternoon. Scattered showers develop in the afternoon and early evening. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are cold with temperatures in the 30s. Some patchy frost is possible but does not look widespread. This is due to winds being breezy overnight which does not allow the frost to be widespread. Clouds decrease tonight and we dry out.

TOMORROW:

We are dry but cooler for Thursday. Sunshine returns for the day as dry air is in place. Thursday night will be cold with lows in the 30s, so some widespread frost is possible as winds will be calm.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We stay sunny on Friday and warm up. Temperatures increase through the weekend and into next week. Saturday is mostly sunny and then some broken cloud cover for Sunday. More sunshine for the start of the upcoming week with above average temperatures.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 52

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 56

