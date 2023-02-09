AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 9TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 9TH: 15°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 5:32 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Stubborn clouds hold strong Friday, but sunshine is in the near future. Find out when and for how long below:

TONIGHT:

Spotty to isolated showers for the evening and early overnight. Any additional rainfall stays light. Cold front moves through late, which will increase and turn our winds to out of the west. Wind gusts over 30 mph for the overnight. Temperatures dropping to near 40 degrees by sunrise.

TOMORROW:

Clouds hold strong through Friday. Still windy but mild. Little change in temperatures thanks to Thursday night’s cold front. Highs Friday near 40 degrees. Stray lake-enhanced snow showers possible for the evening and overnight. Any snowfall stays light. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEEKEND:

Brief back to reality Saturday with colder but seasonable temperatures. Highs in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Decreasing clouds as high pressure builds back in for the weekend, which will keep us dry through Sunday. Upper-level moisture Sunday into early next week leading to high-level clouds overhead. Mild temperatures return Sunday and for the next workweek.

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SPOTTY TO ISOLATED SHOWERS & WINDY

LOW: 39

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY & WINDY. OVERNIGHT STRAY LAKE-EFFECT

HIGH: 43 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 24

MONDAY: HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 28

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter