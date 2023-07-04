AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 4th: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 4th: 58°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:37 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Clouds decrease giving way to a lovely 4th of July. When will we see rain return? Details below:

TODAY:

Isolated chances for a shower will be with us for your morning. Clouds will start to decrease late morning and into the afternoon. It will be nice and warm with highs in the mid eighties.

TONIGHT:

Skies will be mostly clear overnight. We will cool off a bit as lows drop into the lower to mid sixties.

REST OF WORK WEEK:

Hot and humid conditions move into the region for midweek as a high pressure system starts to move in. Temperatures will top off in the lower nineties for Wednesday into Thursday. It will be hot and humid both days. Clouds will be on the increase early on Friday as chances for showers and storms returns for Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will fall to the mid eighties.

WEEKEND:

Chances for showers and storms will continue to be with us for your weekend. Highs will sit in the lower to mid eighties.

TUESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 92 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 83