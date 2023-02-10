AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 10TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 10TH: 16°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:34 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Clouds with us today. When does sunshine return? Details below:

TODAY:

Clouds starting our day and lake-effect rain showers are moving through. This is due to a breezy westerly wind. Temperatures also mild today.

TONIGHT:

Winds decrease tonight and lake-effect snow showers take us into early tonight as temperatures drop. We dry out throughout the night and stay mostly cloudy.

THIS WEEKEND:

Decreasing clouds for Saturday and sunshine returns. We are closer to average on Saturday but warm up into Sunday. Clouds return Sunday with us turning mostly cloudy.

NEXT WEEK:

We stay mostly cloudy into Monday. Breaks in the clouds Tuesday and we continue to stay dry. Shower chances return for Wednesday and Thursday as our next weather system moves in.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS LATE DAY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 27

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 32

