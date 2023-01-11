AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 11TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 11TH: 16°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:56 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Clouds with us today, but we do stay dry. When does active weather return? Details below:

TODAY:

Clouds with us yet again today and they hold throughout the day. Dry weather is the case throughout the day and temperatures reach above average as warm air filters in.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Late tonight we see mixed showers start to move in.

TOMORROW:

Mixed showers start our day and then transition to all rain showers by the afternoon. These rain showers continue into the overnight hours as temperatures remain well above average.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A cold front moves through early in the day on Friday, so our high temperature will be in the morning. Any lingering rain showers will also transition to snow showers. Accumulation from these snow showers is not expected to be much. Cold air takes us into the weekend, but we will remain close to average. Clouds decrease Saturday ahead of some sunshine on Sunday. This sunshine is short-lived as clouds return for Monday with our next weather-maker entering the region.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. MIXED SHOWERS TO RAIN SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 34

