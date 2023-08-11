AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 11th: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 11th: 58°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:11 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:14 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Clouds increase for the overnight with showers moving in during the morning. How long will the rain last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds will be on the increase as we end the day and into the start of Saturday. Showers will move in late. Temperatures will be nice as we drop into the upper fifties to near sixty.

SATURDAY:

We start off the weekend with some showers and storms. Strong to severe storms will be possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper eighties.

END OF WEEKEND:

We end the weekend on Sunday much drier. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs dropping into the lower eighties.

WORKWEEK:

We will start off pretty nice on Monday. Mostly sunny skies in the morning before more showers move in for the afternoon and evening. Then showers and storms move in on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper seventies. By Wednesday and Thursday, we will dry out again. Then showers return by Friday.

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW : 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW : 58

FRIDAY: SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81