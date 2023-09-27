AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 27th: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 27th: 45°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:00 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:57 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Clouds increase into Thursday as we anticipate showers to end the work week. How long will the rain last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Patchy fog will be possible as we get past midnight, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy. It will be dry again with lows in the mid forties.

THURSDAY:

Skies will increase to partly cloudy for Thursday. Patchy fog will be with us in the morning. Highs will be near seventy.

REST OF WEEK:

Showers will be possible in the morning and will last until the evening. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower seventies. After that, sunshine returns. Highs will be in the mid to upper seventies for the weekend under mostly sunny skies.

START OF WORK WEEK:

Skies continue to be mostly sunny for the first half of the new work week. Highs will be in the upper seventies on Monday and near eighty for Tuesday into Wednesday.

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80