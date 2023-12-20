AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 20th: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 20th: 22°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Clouds increase overnight as a cold front moves through bringing in cooler air. Clouds move out in the afternoon on Thursday as more warmth moves in to end the work week and into the weekend. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds will be on the increase late tonight and into tomorrow morning. It will be dry for your overnight with lows dropping into the upper twenties.

THURSDAY:

Cloud will be with us to start off your Thursday, but sunshine will return late morning and into the rest of the day. It will be cooler with highs only in the mid to upper thirties.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We end the work week on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and highs near forty. Skies will continue to be on the cloudy side for your Saturday. Highs will reach the low to mid forties with showers moving in late. Rain will persist into early Sunday before drying out by the time we get into the afternoon. Otherwise skies will still be mostly cloudy for Christmas Eve with highs in the mid forties.

NEXTWEEK:

We will be dry and pleasant for Christmas Day. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower fifties. Showers return to the region on Tuesday primarily in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise we remain mostly cloudy with highs in the lower fifties. Showers continue into midweek on Wednesday with highs in the mid fifties.

THURSDAY: CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. EARLY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

CHRISTMAS DAY: BROKEN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 54