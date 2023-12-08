AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 8th: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 8th: 24°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Clouds increase overnight before rain moves in to end the weekend. A cold front moves in late Sunday bringing in cooler air and snow for the new work week. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Skies will be primarily clear for the evening and before midnight. After that, clouds will increase early on Saturday. We will becalm throughout the night with lows in the mid to upper thirties.

WEEKEND:

We will be mostly cloudy throughout the day on Saturday. More warmth moves in with highs in the mid fifties. A nice breeze will be with us from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.Showers move in very late on Saturday and continue into Sunday to end the weekend. Showers will be spotty for the morning and will become steady in the afternoon and into the rest of the day. A cold front moves for Sunday evening and we turn to snow to end the day. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid fifties.

NEXT WEEK:

Snow will continue into Mondya morning. Snow becomes spotty closer to 7am along with mostly cloudy skies. Highs on Monday only reach the mid thirties. We dry out after that for the rest of the week. Highs reach the lower forties on Tuesday along with partly cloudy skies. We remain partly cloudy on Wenesday and Thursday with highs near forty. Then more warmth moves in on Friday. Highs will reach the upper forties under mostly sunny skies on Friday.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. WARM.

HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 32

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MIX CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: MIX CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: MIX CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMER.

HIGH: 48