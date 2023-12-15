AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 15th: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 15th: 23°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Clouds increase overnight with rain moving in late in the weekend. Showers will continue into the start of the new work week. More details below:

TONIGHT:

We will stay dry for the overnight as clouds will increase after midnight. Before that, skies will be clear. Lows tonight will drop to near freezing with a breeze from the west.

SATURDAY:

We start off the weekend on Saturday with highs in the upper forties. Clouds continue to increase to mostly cloudy along with a light breeze.

NEXT WEEK:

Skies will be cloudy on Sunday start off the day. Showers move in later in the afternoon and into the evening. We will warm up a bit with highs in the lower fifties. More rain will continue into the start of the new work week on Monday. This will continue throughout the morning and start to dissipate in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper forties to near fifty. Highs on Monday will be near fifty. Chances will wintry mix will be possible on Tuesday as we cool off substantially behind a cold front. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the low to mid thirties. We dry off starting on Wednesday for midweek. There will be a mix of clouds and sun on Wednesday with highs in the lower forties. We stay in the lower forties for the rest of the week. Skies will remain partly cloudy on Thursday, and will be mostly sunny to end the work week on Friday.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 42

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CHANCE WINTRY MIX.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 43