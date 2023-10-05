AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 5th: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 5th: 42°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:09 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:43 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Clouds increase overnight with showers and storms possible to end the work week. What will the weather look like for the weekend? Details below:

TONIGHT: Clouds will be on the increase overnight to mostly cloudy as a cold front approaches. We will be staying dry and will be on the warmer side with lows only in the lower sixties.

FRIDAY:

We end the work week unsettled. Shower chances will be with us in the morning, and more sustained showers and storms will be possible as we get into the afternoon and evening. Skies will be overcast. We will be noticeably cooler and breezy with highs only in the lower seventies.

WEEKEND:

Showers will continue throughout the weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy both days as temperatures drop to below seasonable. Highs on Saturday only reach the lower sixties, and we drop into the mid fifties on Sunday!

NEW WORK WEEK:

Showers will linger as we get into the new work week for Monday and Tuesday. Skies will be broken. Highs continue in the mid to upper fifties. We start to dry out for Wednesday into Thursday as warmer air moves in. Highs in the lower sixties.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS & BREEZY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

MONDAY: CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 62