AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 28th: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 28th: 35°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:07 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Clouds increase overnight with showers starting in the morning. Rain will continue into the start of the new work week along with cool conditions. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase as we get into the overnight. Showers will move in as we get closer to 5 in the morning. we will have a slight breeze overnight from the north at 0 to 10 mph. Lows tonight drop into the lower forties.

SUNDAY:

Showers continue throughout the morning and into the afternoon on Sunday. It will be chilly with highs only near fifty for the afternoon. It will still be breezy with winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

NEXT WEEK:

Showers continue to start off the new work week. Skies remain overcast with highs in the upper forties to near fifty. Lingering showers still remain for Tuesday and Wednesday. A bit more a chance for Wednesday though. Highs will be in the upper forties on Tuesday, and the low to mid forties on Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies both days. Clouds decrease and we dry out as we get into Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near fifty. Temperatures continue to rise as we end the work week and enter the weekend. Highs are in the mid fifties for Friday and in the upper fifties on Saturday as clouds increase both days.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 44

MONDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 57