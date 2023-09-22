AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 22nd: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 22nd: 47°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:55 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:05 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Clouds increase overnight with showers starting tomorrow. How long with the rain be possible? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds will continue to increase for the overnight. Clouds will thicken as well as we anticipate rain starting on Saturday. Lows tonight drop to near fifty.

SATURDAY:

Skies will be overcast throughout the day. Showers will start to move in late in the morning and into the afternoon and evening. Showers can be heavy at times. It will be breezy and cool, with highs in the mid sixties.

END OF WEEKEND:

Showers will continue into Sunday. Skies remain mostly cloudy. It will get even cooler with highs in the low to mid sixties.

WORK WEEK:

Showers will linger into Monday to start off the new work week along with mostly cloudy skies. Highs back to the mid to upper sixties. After that we dry out starting on Tuesday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs in the upper sixties. Clouds decrease to partly cloudy for Thursday into Friday with highs remaining in the upper sixties.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 52

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 67